Following LSU’s 45-24 loss to Florida State in the season opener, the Tigers were able to have some players pad their stats against Grambling State Saturday night. For many, it was their first time entering a game for LSU.

Many freshmen got to play in LSU’s lopsided, 72-10 victory over Grambling, but for a few, it was their first-time in-game action in the purple and gold, at least for quite some time.

While these players’ performances may not look “under the radar” on paper, the reasons why their performances were important may go unrecognized.

Here are three players that shined for multiple reasons on Saturday night against Grambling.

Logan Diggs

Diggs led the rushing attack with 15 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. Diggs, a transfer from Notre Dame, didn't play against Florida State when many thought he would, especially when LSU struggled to create a run game.

But Diggs proved himself in his first game for LSU, averaging a team-high of 7.7 yards per carry. The matchup against Grambling was a good time for Brian Kelly to get Diggs acclimated into LSU’s system, but the fact he had the most reps in the backfield may show that they have some of the most confidence in him.

Will Diggs play more than Josh Williams and Noah Cain? Maybe, maybe not.

But regardless, LSU being able to operate on a solid three, maybe even four running back system can only help in SEC play. Yes, the opponent Saturday night wasn’t what LSU will see in SEC play, but when it comes to confidence, the game against Grambling certainly helped.

Kaleb Jackson

Jackson was one of several freshmen to make his LSU debut on Saturday. But Jackson made noise right away when he got on the field. The true freshman from Liberty Magnet High School in Baton Rouge finished with 11 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Both of Jackson’s touchdowns came in the red zone, which may look familiar to LSU fans in that’s been the same way Noah Cain is often used, with Josh Williams doing the majority of the field progression.

With Diggs being a junior, he will most likely return to LSU next season, giving him a fair chance to fill Williams’ role in the run game. Jackson could potentially fill Cain’s, which will help LSU’s offense have a smooth transition next season. It may be premature to start looking to next season, but with depth, it’s necessary.

Chris Hilton Jr.

Hilton has been plagued with injuries since his true freshman season in 2021, so Tiger fans have only been able to catch glimpses at the receiver from Zachary High School.

In the first quarter against Grambling, Hilton caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels to give LSU the lead. Hilton finished with two receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.

If Hilton stays healthy all of this season, he could fill a good role in the receiving game that LSU hasn’t been able to have the past two years. Along with Aaron Anderson, Hilton could be the fastest player in LSU’s receiving core. His speed present for a full season can be a difference maker in games, and Saturday only showed how possible that is.