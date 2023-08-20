The 2023 summer has just about come to a close, and the 2024 LSU Football recruiting class has shaped up to be one of the best in the country thus far.

Not only have the Tigers reached into other states to grab some elite talent, but they’ve also been able to lock down the state of Louisiana in order to keep some of the best recruits in the state home.

According to 247sports, LSU’s class of 2024 is ranked seventh in the recruiting class team rankings. The Tigers currently hold 23 commitments: 14 of those being from Louisiana. Since June 1, LSU landed 11 commitments.

LSU ranked No. 5 in college football preseason AP Top 25 The AP announced its season-opening college football rankings Monday with LSU coming in at No. 5.

With the 2023 summer in the books, here’s 10 LSU commits in the 2024 class that are expected to have a big senior season this fall.

All Rankings are via 247sports.

Four-star Running Back Caden Durham

No. 94 overall recruit in the country

Durham is LSU's highest rated commit, according to the 247sports composite rankings. Many consider him to be LSU’s biggest recruiting victory this year, as the running back from powerhouse Duncanville High School committed to the Tigers over Oklahoma and Texas A&M. He also held over 30 offers in his recruitment, and he is also being recruited for track at LSU as well.

Four-star Cornerback Cai Bates

No. 106 overall recruit in the country

Bates is arguably one of LSU’s biggest victories on the recruiting trail, as he held over 40 offers throughout his recruitment. He committed to LSU on July 26. In his junior season, he intercepted four passes and broke up another seven. On offense, he caught 17 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Four-star Safety Dashawn McBryde

No. 115 overall recruit in the country

McBryde committed to the Tigers on April 22. In his junior season at Denham Springs, he finished with nine interceptions. He held offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida and more.

Four-star Wide Receiver Kylan Billiot

No. 279 overall recruit in the country

Billiot had a stellar performance at LSU’s Elite Camp in June, which allowed the Tigers to extend him an offer. Just four days later, on June 14, he committed to LSU, and quickly became one of Louisiana's top recruits.

Four-star Athlete Michael Turner

No. 378 overall recruit in the country

LSU added speed with Turner’s commitment. After attending a camp this summer, where he ran a sub-4.3 second 40-yard dash, LSU was quick to extend an offer. He committed to the Tigers on June 23.

Four-star Safety Joel Rogers

No. 281 overall recruit in the country

Rogers was being heavily recruited by both LSU and Alabama, but the Tigers got him to stay home with a commitment on June 12.

Four-star Quarterback Colin Hurley

No. 315 overall recruit in the country

Hurley reclassified to the Class of 2024 from the Class of 2025. The talent speaks for itself, as he was an Elite 11 finalist, and held 25 offers in his recruitment, which should technically only be heading into his junior season. He’ll be 16 years old when he starts college classes, so he is expected to redshirt as a true freshman.

Four-star Cornerback Ondre Evans

No. 200 overall recruit in the country

Evans is another recruit LSU snagged from an opposing SEC state, and the talent is definitely there. After LSU offered Evans on June 2, it got him to commit on his official visit on June 15.

Three-star Linebacker Davhon Keys

No. 435 overall recruit in the country

Keys’ commitment was a huge recruiting victory, especially because of the area he comes from. The Dallas/Fort Worth region is arguably one of the most talented regions in the country for football, and LSU added a recruit that plays at what is run like a college program in Aledo High School.

Three-star EDGE Ahmad Breaux

No. 675 overall recruit in the country

Breaux committed to Duke on January 26. But after an unofficial visit to LSU on March 4, the Tigers extended him an offer. That’s all it took for Breaux to flip his commitment to LSU just a day later.