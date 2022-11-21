LSU defeated the University of Alabama at Birmingham 41-10 in dominating fashion on a day of celebration for the 17 seniors who have now played their last game at Tiger Stadium.
After a frustrating day on the offensive side of the ball last time out in their win against Arkansas, the LSU offense got it together in a big way in a much needed get right game. The Tigers put up 556 total yards of offense against the Blazers, which consisted of nearly 300 passing yards and 266 rushing.
The defense was stout again as well, only allowing 259 yards of total offense, most of which came through the air. LSU completely shut down the Blazers’ high potent rushing attack that averaged over 240 yards a game as UAB only had 48 rushing yards.
Here are the top performers from Saturday’s game against UAB:
QB Jayden Daniels
The first game ball goes to Jayden Daniels, again. When he keeps performing like he did against UAB, it’s hard not to.
Daniels accumulated over 400 yards of total offense. He passed the ball for 297 yards, completing 76% of his passing attempts as well as throwing a five-yard touchdown to Brian Thomas.
Daniels was the leading rusher for the Tigers as well. He picked up his third 100-yard rushing performance of the season, rushing for 111 rushing yards along with a rushing touchdown.
RB Noah Cain
Running back Noah Cain gets the second game ball. Cain hasn’t gotten as many carries as he would have liked throughout the season, but when gets them, he takes advantage of the opportunity.
Cain rushed for 76 yards on 13 carries. He also scored half of LSU’s touchdowns, as well as scoring three out of the four rushing touchdowns. Interestingly enough, Cain leads LSU’s running back room with seven touchdowns on the year.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly gave Cain the game ball after the game for his efforts against UAB.
WR Malik Nabers
Wide receiver Malik Naber gets the third game ball. Nabers has proven time and time again why he has been LSU’s best receiver this year.
Nabers, who leads the Tigers in receptions and receiving yards with 51 receptions for 657 receiving yards, achieved his first 100-yard game of the season and the second of his career. Nabers caught the ball seven times for 129 yards.
LB Greg Penn
Linebacker Greg Penn gets the fourth and final game ball.
Although he has been in the background due to fellow backer Harold Perkins success in this position, he has led the Tigers in tackles for the second week in a row. However, Penn is tied for second in tackles on the year with Perkins.
Penn led the Tigers in tackles with eight tackles. Five of these were solo tackles. Penn also picked up a tackle for a loss as well.