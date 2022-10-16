LSU did not back down against Florida as the Tigers won 45-35 on Tom Petty Night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Saturday.

After struggling on the offensive side of the ball in the last two games against Auburn and Tennessee, LSU responded ferociously.

On LSU’s first six drives, all of them resulted in a touchdown. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was responsible for all of LSU’s six touchdowns as he threw three touchdowns and ran for another three. John Emery Jr., Brian Thomas Jr. and Jaray Jenkins caught each of Daniels’ touchdown passes.

LSU’s total offensive yards added up to 528 yards, which is the highest that LSU’s offense has put up against another Power Five opponent. LSU racked up 349 passing yards and 179 rushing yards.

Although LSU gave up big plays early to Florida, the Tigers eventually made the adjustments needed to win the game. Florida did not score a single point until the fourth quarter. LSU’s defense held Florida to 395 yards of total offense. Florida had been averaging over 430 total yards coming into the game last Saturday.

Although Florida gained 210 yards offense, that number is a little skewed. If you take away Anthony Richardson's 81-yard touchdown run, the Gators only ran the ball for 129 yards.

Jayden Daniels

Daniels gets the first game ball. After being criticized by pundits and LSU fans alike, Daniels put up a performance that was very Burrow-esque.

Daniels accounted for all of LSU’s six touchdowns. He passed for 349 yards and threw three touchdowns. Daniels was a lot more aggressive throwing the ball as he was throwing the ball deep and in tight coverages. His best throw of the night came on a 54-yard touchdown bomb to Jaray Jenkins, who outpaced Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill in one-on-one coverage.

Daniels also ran the ball for 44 yards with three rushing touchdowns. The only LSU quarterback to ever account for as many touchdowns as Daniels did was Joe Burrow.

Kayshon Boutte

Kayshon Boutte gets the second game ball. After having a slow and disappointing start to the season, Boutte was a very critical piece in LSU’s victory over Florida.

Boutte led LSU’s receivers in catches and receiving yards, which is the first time he has done so this season. He had six catches for 119 yards. He also made a 40-yard catch that led to LSU’s first touchdown of the game.

Josh Williams

LSU running back Josh Williams gets the third and final game ball.

Williams led LSU in rushing yards with 106 rushing yards on the night. This is the first time in his career where he has had a 100+ rushing performance. He also averaged an impressive 7.6 yards a carry.

Williams has been LSU’s go-to back when it comes to critical running plays. LSU relies on Williams to get first downs on tough yard plays, especially when it’s 3rd and short. However, he had to step up and be RB1 for Saturday night’s game. It seemed like he had no problem doing so as he gashed Florida's defense time and time again.

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly was so impressed by Williams’ performance that he gave him the game ball.