LSU completely blanked New Mexico 38-0 in what was a dominating performance. The Tigers played their most complete game by far as they looked crisp from start to finish. LSU also outgained the Lobos 633 to 88 in total offensive yards.

Even though a lot of people already knew what the end result was going to be before they entered the stadium, LSU fans and coaches wanted to see who will be dependable in SEC play. With a road game against Auburn next week and a heavily anticipated clash with Tennessee in Baton Rouge on Oct. 8, it was important that Tigers did what they had to do against New Mexico.

Here are three performances from that deserve a game ball.

The Defense

The defense from LSU was fantastic again. LSU’s defense only allowed 88 total yards throughout the entire game. New Mexico only rushed for 41 yards and 1.6 yards per carry.

Before this game, the Lobos averaged 160 rushing yards per game. Also, New Mexico only gained two first downs compared to LSU’s 28. Harold Perkins led the night in tackling as he recorded eight. It is the second time this season that the true freshman linebacker has led the team in tackles.

Sophomore linebacker West Weeks also performed well with four tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a sack. Three other Tigers got a sack as well, in which Sai'vion Jones, Greg Brooks Jr. and Ali Gaye got one sack each. For his efforts on the field, LSU head coach Brian Kelly gave Jarrick Bernard-Converse the game ball.

Jayden Daniels

Although it was against New Mexico, Jayden Daniels had his most complete game of the season. Daniels completed 24 of 29 passes and threw for 279 yards. He also threw for a touchdown but it was negated due to an offensive pass interference committed by Malik Nabers.

Daniels went through his progressions and did not look to run as much as he did in the first three games of the season. This was due to having a better connection to his receivers as well as the improvement of the offensive line. Daniels also rushed for 37 yards on 9 carries. He was subbed out for Garret Nussmeier in the third quarter after Daniels got injured on a 16-yard scramble for a first down.

Although Daniels did not return, he will still be available for Auburn as he only suffered a back strain.

Noah Cain

LSU running back Noah Cain did not see much of the field against Mississippi State and the first half of the New Mexico game due to the return of John Emery Jr. However, Cain may have proven why he should still be on the field in the near future.

Cain exploded in the third quarter as he ran for two touchdowns, including a 49-yard touchdown run where he broke four tackles en route to the end zone. Cain finished the game with 11 carries for 94 yards along with the two touchdowns in the third quarter.

Due to his performance, don’t be shocked if Noah Cain gets more reps against Auburn on the Plains.