In a game that breeds chaos, the Tiger Bowl between LSU and Auburn did not disappoint as LSU won in nail-biting fashion, 21-17.

After being down 17-0 due to the play of Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford, LSU got a big break in the second quarter when linebacker BJ Ojulari strip-sacked Ashford and Jay Ward scooped up the ball and went into the end zone to make it 17-7. Later in the second quarter, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to make the game 17-14 going into halftime.

With under four minutes to go in the third quarter, LSU running back John Emery Jr. broke several tackles and high stepped into the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown to put the Tigers in the lead, 21-17. After Emery’s touchdown run, craziness would ensue.

With under six minutes to play until the final whistle, Auburn’s Keionte Scott muffed the punt return, which was in turn recovered by LSU’s Jarrick Bernard-Converse to put the Tigers into great field position. However, Emery fumbled the ball on a run play and Auburn recovered. As it looked like Auburn was in full control and about to score a potential game-winning touchdown, LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. intercepted the ball by taking it out of Auburn wide receiver Koy Moore’s hands to seal the victory for LSU.

Here are my top three performances from LSU that are worthy of a game ball.

Greg Brooks Jr.

Brooks gets the first game ball. The Harvey, Louisiana native made the biggest play of the night as he made the game-winning interception against Auburn. Brooks intercepted the ball from Ashford to give him his first interception of the season as Brooks took the ball out of Moore’s hands.

His game-winning interception made LSU fans reminisce of the days of when Tyrann Mathieu was wearing purple and gold, where he affectionately became known as the “Honey Badger.” Brooks also received LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly’s game ball as well after the game.

BJ Ojulari

Ojulari gets the second game ball. Ojulari has showed us again why he is a big-time player for LSU as he was a huge part in why the Tigers came back from being down 17-0 in the second quarter. Ojulari made the critical strip sack that led to a scoop-and-score by Ward that brought life back into the Tigers. Ojulari finished the game with four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. If Ojulari shines like this in future primetime games, his draft stock will continue to grow.

John Emery Jr.

Emery gets my third and final game ball. Emery is no stranger to going through adversity, as he had to sit out all of last season and the first two games of this season due to academic issues. He had a 39-yard reception that set up the important Daniels touchdown run right before the half. Emery also had the game-winning 20-yard touchdown.

When he high stepped in the end zone, you could tell all of his frustrations let out in an epic celebration. Emery finished the game with 42 yards on eight carries along with the touchdown. Although Emery only had one catch, he finished as the game’s leading receiver.