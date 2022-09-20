LSU beat Mississippi State 31-16 on Saturday night in what was a very important game for the Tigers. The Tigers had an impressive performance all across the field on both offense and defense. However, I’m giving away only three game balls. These performances are what led to LSU winning the game, whether it was on or off the field.

Matt House

LSU’s defensive coordinator Matt House gets my first game ball. LSU absolutely shut down Mississippi State’s air raid offense. It is always hard to stop Mike Leach’s air raid offense, but with the right game plan and personnel, it can be done.

The Tigers’ defense only allowed 323 total yards of offense, which is 163 yards less than what they've averaged before the game. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers had a tough time throwing the ball against the Tigers. Rogers threw only 214 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception. He wasn't efficient as he had a 57% completion rating. Rogers was uncomfortable in the pocket the entire night and was sacked four times.

House’s defensive schemes and adjustments led to two LSU defensive players winning awards. Jay Ward won SEC Defensive Player of the Week, as he had 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception to close out the game. B.J. Olujari won SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. He completed the game with four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Jake Flint

Jake Flint, the head strength and conditioning coach of LSU, gets my second game ball. The Tigers have seemed to struggled with efficient conditioning the last few years. There was, what felt like, a plethora of injuries in the past two seasons for LSU.

There have been times where the Tigers looked out of shape as well, with last year against UCLA being a prime example. That doesn't seem to be the issue so far this season. LSU has shown that they have had prime conditioning and mental toughness deep into games. This was seen in the second half performances against Florida State, in a losing effort on the final play, and also in the 21-point fourth quarter performance against Mississippi State last Saturday night.

The fact that LSU has performed well in high-pressure situations late in games, as well as the injury report hardly having any serious injuries on it proves just how big of a turnaround Flint and the rest of the strength staff have been able to achieve for the program.

Emery Jones and Will Campbell

My third game ball goes to both Emery Jones and Will Campbell. Just ask this question: How many college football teams have two true freshman starting at both tackle positions? Jones and Campbell have made LSU history by becoming the first true freshmen to start at both tackle positions.

While Campbell has been the starting left tackle ever since the beginning of the season, Jones got his first start ever on the offensive line where he was slated at right tackle in one of the biggest games of the year. They left no doubt on the field and both guys gave a solid performance. Between the two of them, Campbell and Jones allowed zero quarterback pressures. Jones also made a spectacular open field tackle on a punt return. If he had missed the Mississippi State returner, the Bulldogs would have scored.