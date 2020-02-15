The SMU Mustangs started the season winning six-consecutive games and were heading into Baton Rouge undefeated. LSU (5-2) ended that win streak on Saturday with a commanding 5-1 victory over the Mustangs.
The team started off slow in doubles, dropping two sets by scores of 3-6 as the Mustangs clinched the first point. But the Tigers would not drop a single set after doubles.
No. 57 Safiya Carrington was coming off a clean sweep against Tulane. It seemed like she was going to pull off another one, sweeping the first set and leading the second one 4-0.
Unfortunately, she did drop one game, but it was still an impressive performance from the freshman out of Springfield, Massachusetts. Since suffering a loss against Old Dominion, Carrington has dominated, winning 24 of her last 25 games against Tulane and SMU.
“I had a tough loss when we played Old Dominion,” said Carrington. “That really motivated me to just come out, stay focused, and execute where I needed to execute. It’s been going my way since then.”
Coach Julie Sell admired Carrington’s performances over the last two matches.
“I’m really proud of her. It’s nice to see her back out there, hitting her shots and controlling the points in the way we know she can. I don’t think we’ve [even] seen the best of her yet.” said Sell.
This wasn’t the only match to be dominated though. Maggie Cubitt and Paris Corley soon followed with victories of their own, taking the lead and then strengthening it 3-1.
The tables had swiftly turned, and the Tigers needed one more point to take it home. With both No. 39 Taylor Bridges and Eden Richardson in a position to clinch, it was only a matter of time.
Bridges would be the one to take the clinching point for the Tigers, and after an impressive comeback in her first set, Richardson would finish her match within seconds of Bridges’ match ending. She defeated SMU’s Isabella Tcherkes Zade of 7-6 and 6-2.
“It took me a while to figure [Zade] out,” said Richardson. “When I found out what to do, I just tried to stick to my game plan, keep working, and outwork her mentally.”
The coaches were determined to work on some of the teams’ flaws that were displayed versus Old Dominion and Tulane. With a two-week break, they had plenty of time to do so and those flaws were less apparent today.
“They weren’t happy with ODU or Tulane. They know they’re capable of more,” said Coach Sell. I don’t think we’re totally where we want to be, but we took a giant step forward today.”