LSU officially announced that former women's basketball standout Seimone Augustus will be given her own statue on campus per release. Augustus now becomes the first female student-athlete in school history with her won statue.
Augustus played for LSU from 2002-2006 and was a two-time All American, two-time Naismith Player of the Year award winner and helped lead the Tigers to three straight Final Fours. She later went on to be selected No. 1 in the 2006 WNBA draft and enjoyed a 14-year professional career, winning four WNBA championships and three Olympic gold medals. She also finished her career as an eight-time WNBA all-star and currently ranks as the 11th leading scorer in WNBA history.
Her No. 33 jersey hangs in the rafters at the PMAC after being retired by LSU in 2010. Head Coach Kim Mulkey has advocated for Augustus to get a statue in her short tenure at LSU, and that has now become a reality.
“A Seimone Augustus statue is befitting for a student-athlete whose talents, accomplishments, and impact will forever stand the test of time,” LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “Seimone came to LSU as one of the most heralded recruits in school history, and she left a legacy on our campus, our state, and the sport of basketball that will never fade.
Augustus now officially joins Shaquille O'Neal, Bob Pettit and Pete Maravich (soon to be unveiled) with statues outside the PMAC.