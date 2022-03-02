The LSU women’s basketball team is heading to Nashville for the SEC Tournament in the best position the program has been in for a long time with lots of potential to win. However, Head Coach Kim Mulkey preaches to her team that this is just another road trip and that they need to prepare for this time just like any other game this season.
“We’re not going to approach it any different, like Coach [Mulkey] said obviously you want to win, we just have more games to be played,” Khayla Pointer said. “We’re going to go to Nashville, we’re going to get prepared and we’re going to lock in Thursday night before Friday, and take this game as we do any other game.”
The Tigers do not know who they will be playing yet, as they are set to face the winner of the Kentucky and Mississippi State matchup, who play Thursday night at 6 p.m.
Following a leg injury against Alabama last Thursday night, Alexis Morris will likely not play in the SEC Tournament in order to get healthy for the NCAA Tournament. Morris will make the trip to Nashville with the team but Mulkey is still deciding whether or not to let her dress in uniform for the games.
“She’ll [Morris] be on the trip with us,” Coach Mulkey said. “I’m going to have to decide if I’m going to let her dress out or not, because she’s one of those who might go check herself into the ball game if she has a uniform on.”
With Morris being out, the front court for the Tigers consisting of Autumn Newby and Faustine Aifuwa know that they have to step up for the post-season games. But this duohave been playing their best basketball of the season, helping the Tigers win many close games, especially their 66-61 win at home against Florida.
“We know that with Lex being out, we [Newby and Faustine Aifuwa] have to pick it up a little bit. We know that we have to be a presence, Kim [Mulkey] stresses that every day in practice,” Autumn Newby said. “I think that we’ve picked that up together. We’ve tried to do more defensively, protecting the rim, rebounding, I try to bring a little more offensively, and I’m just going to try and continue that throughout the tournament and for the rest of the season.”
As the team starts its post-season run this weekend, the Tigers have also been reflecting on how much they’ve accomplished as a team and as a program throughout the regular season. Since Mulkey came to LSU, the program has turned around so quickly that it made history in the SEC.
“The thing I shared with the team this morning is, ‘You are a part of history in the SEC.’" Mulkey said. “From what I was told, this 16-game turn around in one season is the best that’s ever been in the history of the SEC.”
This is something that the Tigers, especially the seniors, could have only imagined after going 9-13 last season. To most on the team, it doesn’t feel real.
“It’s amazing, I can’t even put it into words,” Pointer said. “I think it’s just a testament of how much hard work we put in in the offseason. Nobody actually expected us to be here where we are today, but we always knew we had a chance of being pretty good.”
The Tigers have been more than pretty good, most recently receiving their highest ranking of the season at No. 6 in the country. Many of the players have never gone into the SEC Tournament in the position they’re in, the position to possibly win the entire tournament and host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s been something I’ve never been able to dream of,” Newby said. “I’m just really excited to see how it goes for the NCAA Tournament, because I know it’s going to be a great show out for us.”
LSU will open the SEC Tournament on Friday at 6 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Tigers will face the winner of Kentucky vs. Mississippi State, and their matchup will be broadcasted live on the SEC Network.