Today

Mostly cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.