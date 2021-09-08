To celebrate their 25th anniversary, the WNBA announced the official “W25”, a list of the 25 best players in the history of the association. Among those honored, there are two former LSU Lady Tigers players.

To those of you who follow LSU Women’s Basketball, or really LSU at all, those two players are Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles. These two are among some true icons of Women’s Basketball such as Sue Bird, Becky Hammon, Sheryl Swoopes, and Candace Parker.

Fowles was at LSU from 2004 to 2008. During her time, LSU made four straight NCAA Final Fours and won the SEC three times. Fowles was named the SEC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year in 2008 as well. She went on to have a great WNBA career. She won the MVP, along with two championships, two Finals MVPs, seven All-Star appearances and six All-NBA teams. She also has five Gold Medals, four of them being Olympic. Her No. 34 is retired at LSU.

Augustus spent her time as a Tiger from 2002-2006. She made three NCAA Final Fours. She won two SEC Player of the Year Awards and two Wooden Awards. The Wooden award is given to the best Men’s or Women’s basketball player in the country. She was drafted #1 overall and spent 13 years with the Minnesota Lynx. She and Fowles won a WNBA title together in 2017. She has four total championships and an MVP to go along with it. Eight All-Star appearances and six All-WNBA teams. There have been many conversations about the prospect of giving Augustus her own statue on LSU’s campus and I, for one, am in total support of that notion.

Both of these players belong in the conversation for the WNBA G.O.A.T, or the greatest of all time. You actually have an opportunity to bring them that much closer to getting that title, as the WNBA is putting all 25 honorees up in the G.O.A.T Vote. A fan vote to hold the title. You can vote once a day atwww.wnba.com/goatvote until September 20th, 2021.