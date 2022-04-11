The WNBA draft is tonight at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
LSU fans and students should be sure to tune as draft hopeful Khayla Pointer waits to hear her name called. Pointer is widely expected to be a second-round selection. Pointer would be LSU’s first selection since 2018 and only the third since 2008.
Draft day baby! ❤️🙏🏾 Thank you God. https://t.co/ALPwAXf0n3— khaylanicole (@khaylanicole1) April 11, 2022
Pointer had 1,934 points, 573 rebounds, and 599 assists during her career at LSU. She averaged a career high 19.6 points and led LSU to being a third seed in the March Madness tournament.
Potential teams to watch for would be the Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx, and the Seattle Storm.
