LSU Women's Hoops vs JSU

LSU women’s basketball graduate student guard Khayla Pointer (3) releases the ball Saturday, March 19, 2022, during LSU’s 83-77 win against Jackson State in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on North Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.

 Chynna McClinton

The WNBA draft is tonight at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

LSU fans and students should be sure to tune as draft hopeful Khayla Pointer waits to hear her name called. Pointer is widely expected to be a second-round selection. Pointer would be LSU’s first selection since 2018 and only the third since 2008.

Pointer had 1,934 points, 573 rebounds, and 599 assists during her career at LSU. She averaged a career high 19.6 points and led LSU to being a third seed in the March Madness tournament.

Potential teams to watch for would be the Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx, and the Seattle Storm.

More information will be added to this story, after the first round of the WNBA Draft concludes. 

