The intra-state matchup against the University of New Orleans Privateers on Saturday has been cancelled because of health and safety protocols within the UNO program, a LSU press release says.
LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey said in a press conference on Tuesday that the coaches are trying to find a replacement to fill Saturday's vacancy. This is the third consecutive cancelled game for the Privateers.
"New Orleans has taken the step to cancel the last four women's basketball games in total," a University of New Orleans press release says.
The Tiger's, who lead the nation in three-point shooting, are on a six-game win streak and are slated to host a one-win Alcorn State on Wednesday at 6 p.m..