The intra-state matchup against the University of New Orleans Privateers on Saturday has been cancelled because of health and safety protocols within the UNO program, a LSU press release says. LSU announced on Wednesday that the women's basketball team will host Bradley on Saturday as a replacement.
LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey said in a press conference on Tuesday that coaches were trying to find a replacement to fill Saturday's vacancy. This is the third consecutive cancelled game for the Privateers.
"New Orleans has taken the step to cancel the last four women's basketball games in total," a University of New Orleans press release says.
The match-up against the Bradley Beavers from Peoria, Illinois is slated for noon on Saturday in the PMAC. Bradley is part of the Missouri Valley Conference and has a 3-4 record. The Beavers are 0-4 on the road and their best win was over the Wisconsin Badgers, who are ranked No.14 in the Big Ten.
The Tiger's, who lead the nation in three-point shooting, are on a six-game win streak and are slated to host a winless Alcorn State on Wednesday at 6 p.m.