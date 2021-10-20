The LSU Women’s golf team is the first ever collegiate team to hoist the trophy and drape the individual honors medal of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. On Wednesday the squad defeated South Carolina in the championship match at the Alotian Club in Roland, Arkansas .
In the first-ever playing of this event, the six teams who competed, had their golf skills tested as not only did they play a tough course, but also they played three days of a unique format which is not common for the fall portion of the schedule; 54 holes of stroke play to determine rankings for the final round 18 holes of match play. This style of tournament is long and treacherous, that separates the field from good to best, and is commonly seen in the SEC and NCAA championship.
The colors of purple and gold were flown as the women's squad was the last team standing.
“We have a really good team and today we proved we can play match play as well,” said junior Ingrid Lindblad. “We know we can play stroke play but we don’t have as many match play events. This was a great opportunity for us to play some match play and win the match play as well.”
Linblad put together a spectacular performance proving to be the backbone of this LSU squad. She compiled two impressive rounds, saving her best for last on day three. After round one, Linblad shot two-over par, and cleaned up her score sheet in the second round finishing one-over par. Linblad came out on the final round of stroke play with an undeniable will to win. She capped off the tournament shooting two-under par in her pursuit toward victory.
The Jackson T. Stephens Cup will become a regularly slated golf tournament for the Tigers. This tournament is special to the golf world as it honors the late Augusta National Chairman, Jackson T. Stephens. In 2022 the Cup is tilted to be held at the Seminole Club in Juno Beach, Florida.
“I think (having match play) is great,” said Coach Runion in his post-match interview. “The last time was in the SEC Championship when it went to match play so we got a little bit of practice there. Unfortunately, in the NCAAs we missed match play by one shot. They (the players) weren’t too happy about that. They were motivated over the summer and this was great practice for the SEC Championship and hopefully the national championship.”
The Tigers put on a clinic in this tournament compiling together three top-three finishes and four total wins. Ingrid Lindblad and Carla Tejedo tied for first place, shooting an impressive one-under par through the stroke play portion of the tournament totaling 217 strokes. Mulet and Lindblad will both be credited with a collegiate title victory despite Tejedo’s playoff loss to her teammate.
“I didn’t know that was a win for me,” Mulet told The Golf Channel’s Billy Ray Brown in the post-match interview when he informed her of the rules on college wins. “I’m very happy to have it. About the match play, it was pretty tough. I was really happy with how I handled it. I’m really proud of the team.”