The women’s golf team shot 8-under par (280) on Monday in the second round of the Moon Golf invitational. Three tigers are in the top-10 for lowest individual score.
The squad counted scores from Ingrid Lindblad, Latanna Stone, Kendall Griffin and Carla Tejedo Mulet. Together they rolled in 15 birdies, five bogeys and one double bogey in today’s round at Duran Golf Club.
Sophomore Ingrid Lindblad shot a 4-under on her second round. Her round consisted of 14 pars and four birdies. She is currently tied for seventh place with a collective score of 3-under.
Sophomore Latanna Stone shot a 3-under in Round 2. Her round consisted of four birdies and one bogey. She is by herself at second place with a collective score of 7-under.
Stone also is second place for the most birdies among the field (10).
Senior Kendall Griffin submitted a subpar score, 1-under, for her second round. Griffin was 4-under 16 holes and bogeyed 17 and double bogeyed 18. She is also tied for seventh place with Lindblad with a score of 3-under.
The final score counted on Monday was freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet’s even-par (72). She found a birdie on the opening hole and then bogeyed the par-4 third. She would end her round with three birdies and three bogeys.
The women’s squad will have to maintain the mojo through play tomorrow. They currently trail South Carolina by 10 strokes.
The women’s team will tee up the ball on Tuesday at 6:40 a.m. CT for the final leg of the Moon Golf Invitational.
Follow along with live scoring: Team - Moon Golf Invitational (golfstat.com)