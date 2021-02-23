The squad finished 19-under-par and shot 8-under par today. The Tigers fell by a four-stroke to Baylor, who shot a final round 12-under.
The strength of the sophomores; Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone, propelled the team to their fourth second place finish this year.
Stone, who stole the show last week at the Moon Golf Invitational firing off the eighth lowest 54-hole total at 9-under, 207 in the LSU record book, continued her prowess this week in Houston, Tx.
In her third round, Stone was able to execute something phenomenal that is worthy of claiming some jargon-y term, perhaps 'stoned', rolling in ten pars, eight birdies and no bogeys. This is quite the feat. Stone finished the whole tournament with only three bogeys and one double-bogey for all 54-holes.
Stone was able to capture a tie for fifth place with a low score of 8-under. Stone has been performing at such a high caliber this whole year that there is a true struggle for the one spot on the roster. Her roommate and friend, sophomore Lindblad, who is ranked in the top-3 by WAGR and 12th by Golfstat, might have more to prove.
Lindblad finished the tournament in seventh place with a score of 7-under. Her round today consisted of two birdies, one double-bogey and one bogey. She was in sole possession of the No. 1 spot prior to play on Tuesday. Lindblad finished seven strokes off the lead, Rina Tatematsu of Oklahoma State.
Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet finished tied for tenth with a score of 4-under. This is a young player to keep an eye on. She has played in all five tournaments this year and continues to improve with time and experience. Her round on Tuesday consisted of five birdies, three bogeys and one double-bogey.
Senior Kendall Griffin tied for 25th with a score of 1-over. Her senior season is shaping out to become one of her more impressive years with the purple and gold. Her third round consisted of 16 pars, one double-bogey and one birdie.
Junior Presley Baggett, native of Mississippi, finished the tournament tied for 44th with a collective score of 6-over. Her third round consisted of two birdies and two bogeys.
Senior Kiana Oshiro and Junior Alden Wallace – both playing as individuals, scores are not added to teams score – both finished tied for 54th, with scores of 10-over. This was the first time this season that either one of them saw a competitive field.
This tournament was exciting for the Tigers. The team was in-and-out of the lead, several players were atop of the individual leaderboard and the weather was not the most favorable. Additionally, this tournament might be an anomaly to the four other tournaments that have been played this season – the host team; Houston, placed seventh 27 strokes off the lead.
The Tigers will travel to Columbia, Sc. March 1-3 for the Gamecock Invitational.