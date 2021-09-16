Can LSU women’s tennis replicate or even exceed the level they reached last year?
Last season the LSU women’s tennis program had a historic year, winning a program-best nine SEC matches and finishing the season 15-6 (9-5 SEC) and ranked No. 17 in the country. Their peak was in April when they jumped to No. 9 after winning four straight SEC matches on their way to a 14-4 record.
The regular season was incredibly strong, which made their early exit in the NCAA Tournament disappointing. But drawing an 18-3 Michigan team in the second round wasn’t exactly the luckiest draw in the world, and they were just a few points away from taking it.
The season still managed to end with a bang, as senior Paris Corley finished her LSU career with a quarterfinal finish in the NCAA Singles Tournament. They now face the challenge of playing without Corley this season, a player who was a force in both singles and doubles, had a lot of experience and played a large leadership role.
The team also lost another starter and experienced player in Eden Richardson, who transferred to Miami after last season. That’s a lot of experience for a team to lose over an offseason, but according to Taylor Bridges, those losses shouldn’t deter the progress this team has been making over the past couple of years.
“I feel like we're going to exceed [last season's success] just because of everything we learned last year,” Bridges said. “We're all really motivated to continue the progress we made last year.”
Bridges cited the recent acquisitions of graduate transfers Ena Babic and Mia Rabinowitz, who transferred from Purdue and Illinois respectively, as reasons to be excited this season.
“And just Ena and Mia coming in, they have the experience of fifth-years like me. They've been there before and they also played number one on their old teams,” Bridges said. “Having that extra experience is really going to help this year.”
As Bridges stated, both players held claim of their teams’ No. 1 courts, which is a great indication of the amount and level of experience these players wield. With Bridges expected to still man Court 1 for the Tigers, Babic and Rabinowitz are likely to face easier opponents, thereby winning more matches and earning more points for the squad.
Both players are also exceptional in the doubles department as well, with Bridges mentioning Babic as a potential new partner for her.
Essentially, the Tigers were able to replace the talent and experience they lost over the offseason while also having players that could show a lot of progression once they return to the court. Juniors Safiya Carrington, Nina Geissler and Maggie Cubitt are all solid examples of that, starting the majority of last season while also having some impressive wins.
Not only does the team have a massive amount of potential on paper, but they also have the confidence in themselves to transform that potential into victory. Mia Rabinowitz recognizes the pressure that comes with such high expectations, but still believes that this team has what it takes.
Rabinowitz was asked if she believes the team could exceed last year’s performance.
“Definitely,” she said. “Going into the next season after having lots of successes is exciting, but also tough because you have a lot of expectations that you want to exceed.”
“Having Taylor, Safiya, Maggie, [and] Nina, those girls who have been here for that, and then also having Ena and I, [who've] played many years of college tennis and so we have that experience.”
Taking their play to a level past what they displayed last year would be a big deal, as they were a top-10 team for a couple of weeks and were one of the top teams in the SEC.
It’ll still be tough to conquer the conference with Georgia still standing in the way, but you never know.