Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Donaldsonville affecting Ascension Parish. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday, April 24... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Saturday, April 24. * At 11:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 38.3 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is cresting near 38.3 feet today and will remain in moderate flood through late next week. The river will then begin a faster fall. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&