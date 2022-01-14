Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 45. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.