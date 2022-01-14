No. 21 LSU was fixing to take on Southern (Sunday) and TCU (Thursday) next week, kicking off its spring season. However, due to problems with COVID-19 within the program, the matches will now be pushed back to later dates.
The Tigers’ women’s tennis debut match will now be held on January 23rd, where the Tigers will host the SMU Mustangs. This is the third time LSU sports have been impacted by COVID-19 this week, with their gymnastics' match at Missouri on Friday being postponed due to protocols regarding their team and their swim and dive meet being cancelled due to protocols regarding Florida State.