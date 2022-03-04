The LSU women’s tennis team got its first victory of the season against the Southern Jaguars on Monday after getting off to a slow start earlier in a year that has been defined by multiple postponements, cancellations and losses.
The 4-2 win against the Jaguars came with its own challenges. The LSU team was once again missing players, which gave Southern an early edge.
The Tigers only played with two teams in doubles play, which means Southern claimed the No. 3 court in a walkover. The Tigers were able to make up for this by beating the Jaguars on the other two courts with the point clinched at No. 1 by Nina Geissler and Mia Rabinowitz.
Singles had a similar problem, and the Tigers only played four players. This gave Southern a 2-1 lead. The Tigers managed to pull off the win with Azziz coming in clutch by claiming the first set against Taruberekera and blanking her in the second. This secured her first collegiate singles win and helped push the Tigers to victory.
Conference Play Begins
With the win against Southern, the Tigers improved their record to 1-4 on the season to round out their non-conference play.
The Tigers will begin SEC play on Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. CT against Florida at the LSU Tennis Complex.
The Gators will arrive in Baton Rouge to face the LSU team with a 7-2 record. Their two losses of the season come from No. 7 Virginia and No. 11 Ohio State.
LSU Co-Head Coach Michael Sell continues to point out the LSU team is still not at its full strength, which can easily be seen with its forfeitures. Even though the team is recovering from all of the COVID-19 challenges, the players are not completely over it.
Despite their record and the problems that have controlled the narrative of this season, fans can continue to hope that the Tigers will get healthy again, and once they do will live up to their true potential.