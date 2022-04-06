The LSU women’s tennis team extended their losing streak last weekend with losses to Alabama and No. 9 Auburn at the LSU Tennis Complex.

The Tigers are on a four-game losing streak with an overall record of 4-11 for the season with only three games left during the regular season.

They still have to face SEC rival Texas A&M on Friday, April 8 and the No. 7 Aggies have been perfect this season in SEC play. The last two opponents are Missouri and Arkansas, which will both be away from Baton Rouge.

Weekend Recap

The Tigers started the weekend on Friday, April 1, with a very close game against Alabama, but fell just short of a victory. The score was 4-3 in favor of the Tide.

While Nina Geissler and Mia Rabinowitz claimed a win in doubles play for LSU, the Tide clinched the doubles point at the No. 1 by a score of 7-5. This meant the Crimson Tide led 1-0 going into singles. The Tigers’ comeback attempt came close but ultimately failed when a tiebreaker decided the winner.

LSU then faced No. 9 Auburn on Sun. April 3, and the LSU Tigers lost by a score of 1-6.

Auburn took the doubles point despite a win by Rania Azziz and Ena Babic on the No.3. Auburn took all but one of the singles courts with Taylor Bridges getting the only win for the LSU Tigers.

Still to Come At Home

LSU hopes to rebound at their last home game of the season on Fri. April 8 at 12:00 p.m., but they will face a tough opponent in No. 7 Texas A&M.

The Aggies are 24-1 overall on the season with the only loss coming to No. 4 California. They have had 15 straight wins and are 18-0 at home and 4-0 away. Their single loss came at a neutral site.

Looking Forward

The Tigers will round out the regular season against Missouri in Columbia, on April 15 and Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. on April 15.

The SEC Championship will be played from April 20-24 in Gainesville. Last year in 2021, LSU had a No. 4 seed for the tournament, but this year it is unclear where they will be placed.