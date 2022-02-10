The LSU women’s tennis team has announced that another pair of dual matches scheduled against TCU on Feb. 10 and SMU on Feb. 11 have been canceled, which continues a season that has already been affected by COVID-19 postponements.

The program announced that now there is no possibility of rescheduling the matches against TCU and SMU that were supposed to close out this week.

The team’s first home matches against Southern and TCU that were scheduled to take place on Jan. 16 and 20 were postponed because of COVID protocols within the LSU program.

As if these postponed matches were not enough, the Tigers were forced to postpone dual matches at home against SMU on Jan. 23 and away at Tulane on Jan. 25. This was also due to COVID.

The Tigers were forced to open the season at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbus, Ohio where they faced two ranked opponents.

The first of the two opponents was No. 20 Tennessee, and the No. 21 ranked Tigers went 0-4 against them. This was followed once again with an 0-4 loss against No. 24 Oklahoma St. the very next day.

The women’s tennis team has not been the only LSU program affected by COVID postponements and cancellations. The men’s tennis match scheduled for Feb. 5 against Tulane had to be canceled due to COVID protocols within the LSU program.

Looking forward to the next season, the LSU women’s tennis team’s November signings ranks them at No. 21, according to tennisrecruiting.net.

Two players lead LSU’s 2022 recruits. Nikita Vishwase is a Blue Chip player from Phoenix, Arizona, and Noor Carrington is a 5-star recruit from South Hadley, Massachusetts.

The Tigers are supposed to return to action and bounce back at the LSU Tennis Complex Feb. 18 when they host UCF at 5 p.m. CST.