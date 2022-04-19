The LSU women’s tennis team split its road matches last weekend with a 4-2 win against Missouri on Friday and a 7-0 loss against Arkansas on Sunday.
The win against Missouri gave the Tigers their fourth victory against an SEC opponent this season, and after the loss to Arkansas, the Tigers have a 5-13 overall record for this season. They are 4-9 in conference play.
Missouri
The LSU Tigers got off to a strong start for the weekend with their win against Missouri on Friday, April 15.
LSU clinched the doubles point at the No. 2 court where Ena Babic and Rania Azziz beat Missouri’s Elys Ventura and Emelie Schwarte 6-4. Safiya Carrington and Taylor Bridges also beat their opponents by a score of 6-1. The third doubles match went unfinished, but LSU was leading on this court as well by a score of 4-2.
In singles play, Missouri’s Bronte Murgett took down No. 83 Safiya Carrington, but LSU’s Nina Geissler defeated Ellie Wright on the second court to even it up. LSU managed to capture two more of the matches, which ultimately gave the Tigers the 4-2 win.
Arkansas
Arkansas proved to be more of a challenge for the Tigers with LSU being unable to get a single point.
In doubles play, Arkansas secured the point with two big wins over Safiya Carrington and Taylor Bridges on court No. 1 and Ena Babic and Maggie Cubitt on court No. 2. The tight third match went unfinished after Arkansas clinched the point.
For singles, Arkansas swept all of the matches to give the Razorbacks the victory over LSU. Matches 3, 4 and 6 all went to a third set, but LSU just could not overcome these Arkansas players.
Arkansas is ranked at No. 33 in the nation, and LSU is No. 69.
SEC Championship
LSU will head to the Southeastern Conference Championships this week, and competition will begin for them on Wed. April 20 at 2 p.m.
The No. 11 seeded Tiger team will face Kentucky in the opening round. Kentucky is the No. 14 seed, and LSU has beaten them once this season already.
If the Tigers win, they will face six-seeded South Carolina on Thursday.