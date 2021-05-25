After taking down the No. 14 player in the nation to make it to the Sweet 16, LSU’s Paris Corley would face an opponent who had a similar route as her. Placed just one spot below Corley in the latest polls at No. 61, Auburn’s Selin Ovunc also pulled off an upset this tournament, defeating No. 5 Kenya Jones in the opening round and not making it close either.
It was bound to be an interesting match, with each player being neck-and-neck in ranking, contending of in same conference, and having similar climbs to the Sweet 16. But sometimes the outcomes that seem most likely don’t happen.
The first set was a close one, going back-and-forth for the majority of the match. With the score tied at 4-4 late in the set, LSU’s Tiger took control and never looked back.
Corley won the last two games of the set to take the first one, then continued that streak all the way to the finish line, as Corley would pull off her first two-set match and set sweep of the tournament. The final score was 6-4, 6-0.
Corley is just the fourth player in program history to make it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Singles Tournament, and the first since 2007. She will face the No. 3 Emma Navarro out of Virginia, who’s only loss came against the highest ranked player in the nation, Estela Perez-Somarriba.
That match will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.