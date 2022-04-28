LSU Women's Tennis vs. Texas A&M

LSU women’s tennis co-head coach Michael Sell speaks with graduate student Taylor Bridges before the next serve Friday, April 8, 2022, during LSU’s 7-0 loss against Texas A&M in the LSU Tennis Complex on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge.

 Peter Nguyen

After nine seasons of being involved with the program, the Sell era of LSU women’s tennis is over, as the pair elected to pursue opportunities elsewhere. This comes a year after the program’s roller-coaster 2020-21 season, where LSU’s efficient play on the courts was overshadowed by controversy.  

 

Throughout the Sells’ tenures with the team, LSU blossomed into a solid contender in the SEC, experiencing the program’s best seasons in recent memory. They went from suffering through four straight losing seasons from 2009-2013 to not experiencing another one until 2022. 

Their success reached its peak in 2021 when the Tigers won a program-record nine conference matchups and peaked at No. 9 in the rankings. They suffered a heartbreaking loss to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA tournament, but they were expected to remain a contender in the SEC. 

But COVID-19 hindered the team early this spring, and they could never manage to get back on their feet after that. In the Sells’ final season with the Tigers, they finished 5-14.  

The coaches announced they were leaving after that season was finished, as their successful tenure concluded with a blemish. It’s unclear if the controversy that surrounded the pair last season had anything to do with their departures. 

 

Load comments