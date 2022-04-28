After nine seasons of being involved with the program, the Sell era of LSU women’s tennis is over, as the pair elected to pursue opportunities elsewhere. This comes a year after the program’s roller-coaster 2020-21 season, where LSU’s efficient play on the courts was overshadowed by controversy.

Throughout the Sells’ tenures with the team, LSU blossomed into a solid contender in the SEC, experiencing the program’s best seasons in recent memory. They went from suffering through four straight losing seasons from 2009-2013 to not experiencing another one until 2022.

Their success reached its peak in 2021 when the Tigers won a program-record nine conference matchups and peaked at No. 9 in the rankings. They suffered a heartbreaking loss to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA tournament, but they were expected to remain a contender in the SEC.

But COVID-19 hindered the team early this spring, and they could never manage to get back on their feet after that. In the Sells’ final season with the Tigers, they finished 5-14.