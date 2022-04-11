The LSU women’s tennis team dropped its fifth straight match by a score of 7-0 against No. 5 ranked Texas A&M on Friday.
With only one loss on the season and perfection in SEC play, the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies added another loss to LSU’s record, which is now 4-12 overall on the season.
The Aggies started off with a victory in doubles play when Gianna Pielet and Renee McBryde clinched the doubles point against Nina Geissler and Mia Rabinowitz with a score of 6-3. Texas A&M dominated singles and captured five wins for the sweep.
Senior Day
Despite not having a great day of play against Texas A&M and a difficult season, LSU celebrated its seniors Ena Babic and Taylor Bridges.
Babic, a graduate student from Cakovec, Croatia, was a four-year starter at Purdue before joining the Tigers. At the University of Purdue, she played at the No. 1 spot and had five wins against ranked opponents. She was also twice a member of the Big Ten All-Conference Team.
Taylor Bridges, a graduate student from Mesa Ariz., had her junior season at LSU cut short due to COVID-19, but came back for her senior season last year and earned a spot on the 2021 All-SEC Second Team and All-Louisiana First Team.
Up Next
The Tigers are not done yet and will face Missouri on Friday, April 15 and Arkansas Sunday, April 17. Both matches will be played away from home to round out regular season play.
The Missouri Tigers have only a few more wins than LSU with an overall record of 7-17 on the season. While they will be looking to capitalize on their last win against Mississippi State, the team seems to be a more even match for LSU. The LSU Tigers will take on Missouri at 12 p.m. on Friday in Columbia, Mo.
LSU’s final opponent of the regular season will be the Arkansas Razorbacks. The two teams will meet in Fayetteville, Ark. at the Billingsley Tennis Center at 12 p.m. on Sunday. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 32 in the nation with an overall record of 14-7. Additionally, they are 7-4 in conference play and beat Ole Miss in their last match.
SEC Championships
The Southeastern Conference Championships are coming up and will begin on April 20 in Gainesville, Fla. LSU’s place in the tournament remains unclear with their record, but any updates will be posted when they come out.