Despite having a difficult season, the LSU women’s tennis team will compete in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference Championships against the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday, April 20.
LSU has been given the 11 seed for the tournament, which is much lower than the No. 4 seed the Tigers had last year.
Kentucky is currently on a 10-game losing streak, and has a 12-14 overall record for this season. The last match Kentucky won was on March 11 against Bellarmine University, but the Wildcats have gone winless since.
The Tigers and Wildcats are two teams that have already met this season. In March, LSU came away with a 4-1 victory home at the LSU Tennis Complex.
LSU also has the lead in past meetings against the Wildcats with a 23-21 margin.
If the Tigers beat Kentucky, they will face South Carolina on Thursday, April 21.
South Carolina is the No. 6 seed at the tournament and are 13-9 overall this season. On March 6, the Gamecocks beat the Tigers by a score of 6-1.
If the Tigers manage to get the victory against Kentucky, they will still face a difficult road to the championship.