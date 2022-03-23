The LSU women's tennis team is looking to extend its longest winning streak of the season when they take on the No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs on Friday, March 25 in a big SEC road test against a ranked opponent.
The Tigers have won three in a row against SEC foes and are coming into the Friday matchup hot after wins against Kentucky on March 18 and Vanderbilt on March 20.
Carrington Named SEC Player of the Week
Safiya Carrington, a junior from South Hadley, Massachusetts, claimed her first SEC weekly honor of her career when the Southeastern Conference named her player of the week on Wednesday.
This honor comes after she made big contributions against Kentucky and Vanderbilt in both singles and doubles play, and she maintained a perfect record over the weekend.
Kentucky and Vanderbilt Recap
LSU hosted Kentucky and Vanderbilt at the LSU Tennis Complex last weekend and managed to beat both teams after starting the season off slow with a lot of COVID-19 rescheduling's and few victories.
The Tigers beat the University of Kentucky Wildcats by a score of 4-1. Carrington and Taylor Bridges started off with a 6-1 victory on the doubles court, and the Tigers started singles play with a 1-0 lead. The Tigers remained dominant and made quick work of the Wildcats.
Vanderbilt was a lot closer, but the Tigers got the 4-3 victory to get their second win of the weekend. Ena Babic was the key player here, as she was the one to get the winning fourth point of the match.
Looking Next to Georgia
Georgia is ranked No. 15 in the nation and will give LSU a tough opponent to lead off the weekend play on Friday. The Tigers are 1-2 on the season with away matches, but with COVID-19 protocols having such a big impact early in the season, the Tigers are hoping to get this win to continue the upward trend the team seems to be taking.
The Bulldogs are 9-2 overall and 5-0 in conference play this season with the only two losses coming to No. 6 NC State and No. 7 Virginia.
After the Tigers take on Georgia, the team will take on The Volunteers in Knoxville, Tennessee on Sunday, March 27.
Tennessee is 8-5 overall on the season and are on a 3 game losing streak. When LSU and Tennessee played in January, the Volunteers won 4-0 during the ITA Kickoff Weekend.