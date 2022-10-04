LSU is full of talented athletes in a wide variety of sports, yet most go unnoticed by LSU students and fans.
Many of those unnoticed athletes being female athletes. These "wonder women" help LSU have one of the most decorated athletic programs in the country.
Haleigh Bryant is one of those bright LSU athletes, and she has already reached one of the highest honors in her career. Returning as a junior this year, Bryant was crowned the 2021 Vault National Champion as a freshman.
She became the most decorated LSU freshman gymnast in the program, going on to become a 2021 SEC Freshman of the Year, 2021 WCGA Region 1 Gymnast of the Year and accumulating six total All-American honors. For Bryant, being a star gymnast is nothing new.
Bryant was born December 20, 2001, and grew up in Cornelius, North Carolina. She started gymnastics very young, and only played gymnastics growing up. Realizing very quickly the natural talent she had in the sport, Bryant’s desire to pursue gymnastics only grew stronger.
Bryant was recruited to LSU as early as middle school, even committing to the Tigers in eighth grade. For her, moving to a school far from home was difficult, but the transition to LSU was smooth.
“I definitely think I had a pretty easy adjustment, especially coming to a team where I’ve known these girls, we’ve all kind of adjusted together," Bryant said. "The heat, really, was one of the biggest things.”
Bryant also expressed her love for country music, similar to many LSU fans, including the famous “Callin’ Baton Rouge.” Outside of gymnastics, she enjoys mostly socializing with her teammates, going out to movies, and generally relaxing from the stress of D1 sports, but besides starring on the gym floor, Bryant is known for her character and personality.
“I think something I want everyone to know is that if anybody needs anything, I’m always going to be somebody they can come talk to," Bryant said. "I’m an open person, I’m not going to push anybody aside. I’m going to support everybody in whatever decision they make.”
Bryant as a student athlete has obviously shown her strengths in athletics, and as a kinesiology major she has also shown how she excels in academics, but she also shows her bright personality as a teammate. With the upcoming season set to begin this January, Bryant hinted at the team’s desire to perform.
“[I’m] just excited to show everybody what we’re working on and how hard we’re working and it’s all going to pay off come January. There’s so much potential in this team and we’ve been working so hard,” Bryant said.
The Tigers are eager to show their talent on the big stages come January, and Bryant is equally eager to continue winning. As the season edges closer, Bryant will be one to watch on this LSU team.