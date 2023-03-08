LSU athletic director Scott Woodward has made a lot of big moves since the start of 2021, replacing head coaches in women’s basketball, baseball, football and men’s basketball all within a span of a year. So far, most of those changes have paid off in a big way.

Kim Mulkey quickly turned a women’s basketball program that hadn’t made the NCAA Tournament in three seasons into a championship contender.

Jay Johnson grabbed the torch from legendary baseball coach Paul Mainieri, prospered and currently headlines the No. 1 team in college baseball.

In just his first season, Brian Kelly took a football team that bordered on bowl ineligibility in the two seasons prior and turned it into one that was just two wins away from a spot in the College Football Playoff.

While there’s still time for each move to cascade, the opposite is appearing to occur, with expectations in all three programs currently being higher than ever.

But in completing the superfecta and reinvigorating four of LSU’s biggest sports programs, one pillar appears to be falling short, eroding an all-but-perfect foundation assembled by Woodward. That is the men’s basketball program under head coach Matt McMahon.

Lead-up to disappointment

Now, none of the head coaches listed ahead of McMahon had perfect first seasons.

Mulkey’s squad was upset in both its SEC quarterfinal matchup against Kentucky and Round of 32 matchup against Ohio State, concluding an impressive season in disappointing fashion. Johnson suffered similar postseason woes and fell two runs short of a super-regional. Kelly went from at least a Sugar Bowl projection to not making a BCS bowl, with the worst of its collapse coming in a two-score loss to 5-7 Texas A&M.

Those three outcomes were disappointing. But discounting them in any way would be ignoring the obvious.

Each coach not only showed flashes of potential but also beat out their preseason projections. LSU baseball finished one spot ahead of most SEC West projections and women’s basketball finished ahead of Tennessee when predictions stated otherwise heading into the season.

Those examples of surpassing expectations may be minor at face value, but there are multiple considerations that make them more impressive.

For one, the SEC turned out to be the deepest conference in baseball, and LSU still managed to place third in the West ahead of College World Series representatives in Auburn and Ole Miss. And because she had already won three championships during her time with Baylor, expectations for Mulkey were already tremendously high.

With two coaches already exceeding decent-to-high expectations, imagine the ecstasy of the LSU fanbase when LSU football went from being projected to finish at-or-near the bottom of the SEC West to earning its crown.

Directly corresponding with that was the supposed rise of LSU men’s basketball, which attained a top 10 win just a few days before Kelly secured his tenth win in the Citrus Bowl. Nobody knew that the end of 2022 would cap off LSU sports’ most recent and balanced pinnacle.

Transition to Anguish

After an ugly end to the Will Wade era of LSU men's basketball, former Murray State head coach McMahon was granted the impossible task of building a respectable SEC squad from scratch in under eight months. Hearing that, you probably wonder how we could be hard on him given the hopelessness of the description.

While patience is warranted here and comparing McMahon’s situation to the aforementioned isn’t entirely fair, there is a scenario where that patience becomes exhausted. That comes when early promise is followed by a lack of progression—a short but accurate description of this season of LSU men's basketball.

Following a miraculous offseason, where McMahon kept star guard Adam Miller from transferring and surrounded him with experienced transfers and promising prospects, the program sported surprising promise heading into the 2022-23 season. Preseason projections even had the Tigers scraping into the NCAA Tournament.

Come March, and those projections are merely a distant memory to fans that were simply desperate to see McMahon pick up a win down the stretch.

It initially secured promising wins over Wake Forest and Kentucky, which correlated with strong, flawed performances in losses to Kansas State and Kentucky. But just as the Tigers entered the bubble, as analysts projected they would, their success would fall at an alarming rate.

The result was a near-historic low in program history, where LSU not only came one loss short of tying its worst losing streak in history, but also concluded the season with a tie for its worst SEC record in 50 years at 2-16.

That record would be understandable if McMahon had expectedly struggled to assemble a talented squad. But despite his team showing clear promise, especially in later games, things never seemed to work out for it in the end. Its ever-growing list of flaws remained prevalent until its last loss of the regular season.

One game, the Tigers would start slow offensively, the next it would finish slower. They followed one of their best rebounding performance against Alabama with one of their worst against Mississippi State and could not defend the three through much of SEC play, finishing as the second worst team in the conference ahead of only Missouri.

When it showed progress in a tough stretch in February, it followed that up by progressing backwards in an easier one. In its final six games, four came against teams in the bottom half of the conference. It managed to win just one of them, despite having notable leads in its last two games.

