From quarterback to the defensive line, the Tigers have plenty of talent on their roster.

With so many great players on their squad, there will be players who don't get on the field as much. However, once those players get on the field, they can make an immediate impact and can play a significant role in the upcoming games.

Chris Hilton Jr.

Hilton didn't see any targets and very little playing time in the first game vs. Florida State, but last week Hilton showed people what he could do once he's on the field.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound redshirt freshman from Zachary, Louisiana, made the most of his opportunity during the blowout win against Southern University. He caught five passes for 47 yards, and though it's not eye-popping and seems like a standard stat line, there was more behind it than just numbers.

Hilton showed off his consistent route running to be able to create separation and be a target for his quarterback and showed off his great hands. He can also make moves after the catch and make defenders miss.

Hilton was highly-touted coming out of high school as he was a four-star recruit and ranked 11th in the country for wide receivers according to 247sports.com

Although nothing he did was deemed spectacular, he showed off his potential and with more consistent play when he steps on the field he could be more involved for the Tigers down the stretch.

Sai’vion Jones

Due to the injury of BJ Ojulari, Jones was able to get the start as an edge for Saturday’s game and he made an instant impact on defense. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound edge rusher had six total tackles, one tackle for loss and half a sack.

Jones showed his explosiveness coming off the ball and his finesse moves while pressuring the quarterback. He also added something to the defense that was much needed and that was a high motor and effort for the Tigers. During the Florida State game, there was a lack of effort being shown on the field along with poor body language, but Jones brought a lot of energy to the Tiger's defense and took advantage of a golden opportunity.

The Tigers could use more pass rush and even though it was only one game for him, Jones could be another gem for the defense and can play a severe role for them in the future with the way he was playing.

Armoni Goodwin

Goodwin played well against Southern and can be a bright spot for the offense. Due to academic suspension for starting running back John Emery Jr., who will be back for the Mississippi State game, Armoni Goodwin and Noah Cain were splitting carries. Still, Goodwin caught many people’s attention.

He didn't do much against Florida State since LSU was trailing most of the game and had to become a pass-heavy offense but against Southern, Goodwin showed off many factors that you can keep an eye out for. Goodwin received 12 carries and rushed for 85 yards with two touchdowns. He displayed his big play ability by breaking tackles and keeping his defenders off him with his stiff arms, and agility.

Something that wasn't talked much about was his ability to pass block. The 5-foot-8, 195-pound sophomore from Birmingham, Alabama, did a good job on pass blocking. With the offensive line still needing to be more consistent and time to start clicking, having a running back who can pass block is huge for an offense.

Although Emery is coming back for the game against Mississippi State, Goodwin can still be a great second option for the Tigers and can play a similar role that Clyde Edwards-Helaire had with Nick Brosette in 2018 as a one-two punch.