LSU shortstop Zack Mathis and catcher Saul Garza have signed professional contracts with the San Diego Padres and the Kansas City Royals respectively, deals that will terminate both of their collegiate careers in Baton Rouge.
In his shorted tenure at LSU, Mathis hit .262 in 17 games with one homer, nine RBI and 10 runs. After a productive sophomore campaign, Garza recorded just a .229 average in 14 games as the teams’ designated hitter with three homers with 12 RBI.
Freshman Alex Milazzo had already assumed the starting role behind the plate for his impressive arm strength and ability to throw people out. With Garza now gone, Milazzo should only pick up where he left off.
“Finally, to Louisiana State University and the best fans in the country, you will always have a special place in my heart,” Garza wrote in his social media announcement.
LSU sophomore pitcher Cole Henry was selected No. 55 overall on Thursday afternoon by the Washington Nationals, and junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera was selected shortly after with the No. 62 pick overall to the Detroit Tigers. They both have signed contracts and will not be returning to school.
Coach Paul Mainieri did, however, receive some good news a few weeks ago. Dylan Crews, a potential first-round pick, withdrew his name from the MLB Draft and announced his intentions to come to Baton Rouge to play for the Tigers.
Crews is ranked a top-50 prospect in the upcoming draft and is considered by many as one of the best hitters in his class.
“It’s been a dream of mine to get on campus and play for a great program in front of the best fans in the country,” Crews said in his announcement post on Twitter. “I look forward to revisiting the draft process in 2023. I’d like to thank God, all the scouts throughout the years, all the coaches that have helped me get here throughout the years and most importantly my family for all of the support. Can’t wait to be a Tiger and compete for a national championship.“
LSU pitcher Devin Fontenot announced he was returning to school for another year as well on Thursday night after going undrafted.