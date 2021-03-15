The LSU Spring Semester Student Government Election will be on Wednesday, March 24.
According to the Student Government website, students will be able to vote by logging into TigerLink with their myLSU log in information. After making a TigerLink account, click on the event called "LSU Student Government Election" and vote.
There are three major campaigns contending for Student Body President and Vice President.
It's Time 2021 features the first-ever ticket in school history with two women candidates for president and vice president, Mia LeJeune and Angelina Cantelli, respectively. The campaign has proposed detailed plans to institute more environmentally sustainable policies at LSU, more benefits for graduate students, ensure more equity and diversity across campus and to vastly the improve sexual assault advocacy programs at the school.
Bowman-Milligan 2021 features Javin Bowman and Abbie Milligan in the president-vice president slots. The campaign calls its signature policy plan "The Three C's of Policy." The plan focuses on climate: "the overall atmosphere of LSU and broad issues," culture: "Day to day that makes up the climate at LSU inclusivity, diversity, pro-student policies, accountability, forward thinking, etc.," and community: "how organizations, administration, the Baton Rouge community, and most importantly, students interact with one another."
UNITY: Better Together is lead by Presidential Candidate Amina Meselhe and Vice Presidential Candidate Preston White.