With LSU soccer’s first home match around the corner, fans are wondering how game days will now operate. Similar to the guidelines in Tiger Stadium, fans are required to wear face masks and physically distance during the match. Due to the 25% capacity restriction, no more than 450 people can attend the matches. Seating areas will be sectioned off for groups of two, four, six, eight, and twelve.
The west side’s main gate will open an hour before kickoff. There will be a substantial amount of parking for fans around the stadium. The concession stand and merchandise shop will still be open this season, being cleaned periodically by additional staff. Restrooms, bleachers, and other areas will also be regularly disinfected.
The Tigers will play Ole Miss at 1:00 CST this Saturday in Baton Rouge. LSU advises fans who feel ill to stay at home.