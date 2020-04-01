A listing of restaurants and other businesses offering some level of services during the state government's emergency declaration for Louisianans to shelter in place. The information will be updated often.
Is your business or non-profit still providing a service? Let us add your information to the list, at no charge. Here's a form to help you add your business or organization to this list.
Restaurants
The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room, 3357 Highland Road. To-go orders from thechimes.com or by calling (225) 383-1754. Express lane available for those who placed orders. Full-service curbside service for those who order in place. Hours: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
The Chimes East, 10870 Coursey Blvd. To-go ordering at thechimes.com and by calling (225) 296-4981 with curbside pickup 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Delivery available until 8:30 p.m.
Elsie's Plate & Pie, 3145 Government St., (225) 636-5157, is offering online ordering at eliespies.com from a temporary menu, with pickup and delivery service.
Louie's Cafe, 3322 Lake St., (225) 346-8221, offering pick-up service daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Superior Grill Highland, 7333 Highland Road, is offering drive-through pickup and delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Orders on site and by phone, (225) 999-7333.
Superior Grill MidCity, 5435 Government St., is offering pickup service. Full menu available plus new family dinner packages from $36. Order by phone: (225) 927-2022.