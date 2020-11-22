Swamp Radio 11/21/20

This week, Swamp Radio returns with a dreamy Saturday evening playlist. We share the finest lovely local tunes with you, including several new artists from Louisiana!

1.New Holland - Buffalo Instrumental

2.Sleepy Goodman - SunMoon

3.Hemlock - Day 16

4.Hemlock - Day 22

5.June - Bug

6.St. Lorelei - Outside the Green (demo)

7.St. Lorelei -  Night So Dark 

8.Kate Teague - Good to You

9.Kate Teague - Sweetheart

10.Starman Jr. - Weird Sisters (Sparklehorse)

11.Starman Jr. - sam skeleton band 

12.Loucey - Get What You Want 

13.A Band Named Hyckoriii - ((Learn 2wo))

14.Nice Dog - Free Love 

15.Sleepy Goodman - kiss the brow

16.PHONY - Claustrophobia 

17.PHONY - awake

18.New Holland - Vague Expression

19.The Nocturnal Broadcast - The Victor & the Vanquished

20.Baby in The 90s - Insane 

21.Baby in The 90s - Rest, For The Ones I Love 

22.Sleep Habits - Spinning 

23.June - Slip 

24.Sleepy Goodman - Lovers Den 

25.Alabaster Stag -  Erzulie 

26.Riarosa - Why 

27.Alabaster Stag - It’s Cool (outro)

