Swamp Radio 11/21/20

This week, Swamp Radio returns with a dreamy Saturday evening playlist. We share the finest lovely local tunes with you, including several new artists from Louisiana!
1.New Holland - Buffalo Instrumental
2.Sleepy Goodman - SunMoon
3.Hemlock - Day 16
4.Hemlock - Day 22
5.June - Bug
6.St. Lorelei - Outside the Green (demo)
7.St. Lorelei - Night So Dark
8.Kate Teague - Good to You
9.Kate Teague - Sweetheart
10.Starman Jr. - Weird Sisters (Sparklehorse)
11.Starman Jr. - sam skeleton band
12.Loucey - Get What You Want
13.A Band Named Hyckoriii - ((Learn 2wo))
14.Nice Dog - Free Love
15.Sleepy Goodman - kiss the brow
16.PHONY - Claustrophobia
17.PHONY - awake
18.New Holland - Vague Expression
19.The Nocturnal Broadcast - The Victor & the Vanquished
20.Baby in The 90s - Insane
21.Baby in The 90s - Rest, For The Ones I Love
22.Sleep Habits - Spinning
23.June - Slip
24.Sleepy Goodman - Lovers Den
25.Alabaster Stag - Erzulie
26.Riarosa - Why
27.Alabaster Stag - It’s Cool (outro)