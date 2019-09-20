Police have arrested Dylan Comeaux, 18, on assault charges stemming from a University tailgate incident over the weekend, according to WBRZ.
On September 14, LSUPD responded to a second-degree battery that happened outside of a dining hall on campus.
The victim claimed someone rushed him from behind and punched him twice in the face, knocking two of his teeth loose.
The victim also informed police about a threatening social media post Comeaux made, featuring a gun. The victim believed that the post was directed at him. The victim was fearful of retaliation from Comeaux for reporting the attack.
A witness claimed that Comeaux was upset because the victim had kicked him out of a tailgate party the weekend of the first home game.
