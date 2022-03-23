BUZZ BUZZ and tune into the Bee Hive, Tuesdays from 11-1 AM, for some late-nite shoegazing and dream pop sounds ready to have you lickin’ your bootheels. If washed out guitar, unintelligible vocals, and sizzling chords are your type of groove, you won’t wanna miss the dulcet tunes DJ Dairy Store’s cookin’ up every show on the Hive

