Today on The Beehive, we look at how Sweet Country Tunes and Steel Guitar have either influenced or taken influence from Dream Pop.
1. "Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You" - Bob Dylan, Live in 1975
2. "Farewell Transmission" - Songs: Ohio - 2003
3. "Turtles All The Way Down" - Sturgill Simpson, 2015
4. "Phases and Stages (Theme) / Walkin' - Willie Nelson, 1974
5. "Suzanne" - Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions, 2001
6. "Love Sick" - Bob Dylan, 1997
7. "Falling From Cloud 9" - Lift To Experience, 2001
8. "Ballad of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let it Roll) - George Harrison, 1971
9. "Out of Gas" - Modest Mouse, 1997
10. "Dull Times / The Moon" - Band of Horses, 2016
11. "If Not For You" - George Harrison, 1971
12. "Billy 1" - Bob Dylan, 1972
13. "Holocene" - Bon Iver, 2011
14. "Gravity Rides Everything" - Modest Mouse, 2000
15. "For Emma" - Bon Iver, 2007
16. "16 Days" - Whiskeytown, 1997
17. "Wake Me When It's Over" - Willie Nelson, 1972
18. "Mississippi" - Bob Dylan, 2001
19. "Carousel" - Iron and Wine, 2007
20. "The Thirty-Years Waltz" - Terry Allen, 1979
21. "Whiskey River" - Willie Nelson, 1973
22. "Shiner Song (Farewell to Prague)" - Adolph Hofner, 1943
23. "Bubbles in My Beer" - Bob Wills, 1937
24. "Wigwam" - Bob Dylan, 1970