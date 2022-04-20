The Beehive

Today on The Beehive, we look at how Sweet Country Tunes and Steel Guitar have either influenced or taken influence from Dream Pop.

1. "Tonight I'll Be Staying Here With You" - Bob Dylan, Live in 1975 

2. "Farewell Transmission" - Songs: Ohio - 2003

3. "Turtles All The Way Down" - Sturgill Simpson, 2015

4. "Phases and Stages (Theme) / Walkin' - Willie Nelson, 1974

5. "Suzanne" - Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions, 2001

6. "Love Sick" - Bob Dylan, 1997

7. "Falling From Cloud 9" - Lift To Experience, 2001

8. "Ballad of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let it Roll) - George Harrison, 1971

9. "Out of Gas" - Modest Mouse, 1997

10. "Dull Times / The Moon" - Band of Horses, 2016

11. "If Not For You" - George Harrison, 1971

12. "Billy 1" - Bob Dylan, 1972

13. "Holocene" - Bon Iver, 2011

14. "Gravity Rides Everything" - Modest Mouse, 2000

15. "For Emma" - Bon Iver, 2007

16. "16 Days" - Whiskeytown, 1997

17. "Wake Me When It's Over" - Willie Nelson, 1972

18. "Mississippi" - Bob Dylan, 2001

19. "Carousel" - Iron and Wine, 2007

20. "The Thirty-Years Waltz" - Terry Allen, 1979

21. "Whiskey River" - Willie Nelson, 1973

22. "Shiner Song (Farewell to Prague)" - Adolph Hofner, 1943

23. "Bubbles in My Beer" - Bob Wills, 1937

24. "Wigwam" - Bob Dylan, 1970

