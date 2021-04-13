Archie, Marry Me - Alvvays
Rill Rill - Sleigh Bells
Seattle Party - Chastity Belt
Pool Party - Julia Jacklin
Ideal World - Girlpool
Many Road to Follow (Demo) - The Nerves
Lucky - Dehd
I Love You So - The Walters
Two Extra Pumps of Bliss - Enjoy
Minotar - Thee Oh Sees
Why Don't You Lie? - The King Khan & BBQ Show
Freedom Is Free - Chincano Batman
No Thing on Me (Cocaine Song) - Curtis Mayfield
Didn't I - Darondo
Live and Died Alone - Shamir
Travelers Paradise - The Cactus Blossoms
This American Life - Salvia Plath
Stargazer - Nap Eyes
Handsome - Drug Cabin
Briandrain - Sun Parade
Drugs - M.A.G.S.
Realize - Benny Sings
Other Men's Girls - Baxter Dury
Bonehead - Harry Permezi
All I Want is U - Chase Ceglie
Midnight Snack - HOMESHAKE
Lady and Man - Khruangbin
Desert Sand - Beach Fossils