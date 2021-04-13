Archie, Marry Me - Alvvays

Rill Rill - Sleigh Bells

Seattle Party - Chastity Belt

Pool Party - Julia Jacklin

Ideal World - Girlpool

Many Road to Follow (Demo) - The Nerves

Lucky - Dehd

I Love You So - The Walters

Two Extra Pumps of Bliss - Enjoy

Minotar - Thee Oh Sees 

Why Don't You Lie? - The King Khan & BBQ Show

Freedom Is Free - Chincano Batman

No Thing on Me (Cocaine Song) - Curtis Mayfield 

Didn't I - Darondo

Live and Died Alone - Shamir

Travelers Paradise - The Cactus Blossoms

This American Life - Salvia Plath

Stargazer - Nap Eyes

Handsome - Drug Cabin

Briandrain - Sun Parade

Drugs - M.A.G.S.

Realize - Benny Sings

Other Men's Girls - Baxter Dury

Bonehead - Harry Permezi 

All I Want is U - Chase Ceglie

Midnight Snack - HOMESHAKE

Lady and Man - Khruangbin

Desert Sand - Beach Fossils

