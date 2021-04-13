Part I:Sad Sad, man
Ooo - Karen O
I Adore You - Molly Burch
It's Gonna Be Lonely - Prince
Lonely - Mean Lady
Always See Your Face - Love
Kingston - Faye Webster
The Reservoir - Small Forward
Part II: Don't Need No One
Saccharine - Atta Boy
Love Song for the Haters - Fleece
You're Gonna Miss Me - Connie Francis
Better Days - Graham Nash
Someday - tripple j Like A Version - Julia Jacklin
Part III: Blue as Blue can Be
Ain't No Sunshine - The Equatics
Who Loves the Sun - The Velvet Underground
I Had a Real Good Lover - The Shouting Matches
I Was a Fool to Care - James Taylor
Only the Lonely - Roy Orbison
Lovers Rock - TV Girl
Stay for a While - Gibbz
See You Later, I'm Gone - Robert Lester Folsom
Part IV: Deep in it
Do U Mind? (Leave the Light On) - Fleece
Starlight - Pure X
Baby - Donnie & Joe Emerson
I'd Have You Anytime - George Harrison
Hands Down (Demo) - The Greeting Committee
You're the Best - EP Version - Wet