Part I:Sad Sad, man

Ooo - Karen O

I Adore You - Molly Burch

It's Gonna Be Lonely - Prince

Lonely - Mean Lady

Always See Your Face - Love

Kingston - Faye Webster

The Reservoir - Small Forward

Part II: Don't Need No One

Saccharine - Atta Boy

Love Song for the Haters - Fleece

You're Gonna Miss Me - Connie Francis

Better Days - Graham Nash

Someday - tripple j Like A Version - Julia Jacklin

Part III: Blue as Blue can Be

Ain't No Sunshine - The Equatics

Who Loves the Sun - The Velvet Underground

I Had a Real Good Lover - The Shouting Matches

I Was a Fool to Care - James Taylor

Only the Lonely - Roy Orbison

Lovers Rock - TV Girl

Stay for a While - Gibbz

See You Later, I'm Gone - Robert Lester Folsom

Part IV: Deep in it

Do U Mind? (Leave the Light On) - Fleece

Starlight - Pure X

Baby - Donnie & Joe Emerson

I'd Have You Anytime - George Harrison

Hands Down (Demo) - The Greeting Committee 

You're the Best - EP Version - Wet

