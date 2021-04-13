King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 1 - Neutral Milk Hotel

King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 2 - Neutral Milk Hotel

Astronomy Domine - Pink Floyd

Daytime - Lunar Vacation

Constellation - Waterstrider

Space to Bakersfield - Black Mountain

Eight Line Poem - David Bowie

One Day - Sharon Van Etten

Cut Your Bangs - Girlpool

Name on a Matchbook - Springtime Carnivore

When I'm With You - Best Coast 

B Cool (feat. Melanie Faye) - Magroove, Melanie Faye

Rich Girl - Daryl Hall & John Oates

Let It Down - George Harrison

Sunshine Of Your Love - Cream

Big Mamou - Waylon Jennings

Beach Comber - Real Estate

Multi-Love Unknown Mortal Orchestra

True Blue - Dirty Beaches

Golden Hind - Dr. Dog

Daylight/Moonligh - The Red Pears

Strummin' - Cloud Nothings

Mold Baby (& The Queen Midas)- The So So Glos

To Connect - Floating Actions

Home (Pt. 1 & 2) - Current Joys

Another One - Mac DeMarco

Kite High - Freescha

Glad and Sorry - Faces

Close To You - Neon Trees

