In Your Arms - Sunbeam Sound Machine
Maud Gone - Car Sea Headrest
Turns Blue - Naked Giants
Hanging from the Ceiling - The Velvetiens
Our Park By Night - Craft Spells
Lovefool - No Vacation
Jamz - SALES
Best f Friends - Palma Violets
Rock N' Roll Mountain Troll - Miniature Tigers
Astral Man - The Nude Party
Watermelon Man - Herbie Hancock
Emma Blowgun's Last Stand - Beuleh
Keep Kool - Winona Forever
Young - Frankie Cosmos
Kids - Current Joys
Under My Thumb - The Rolling Stones
What You Run - Comforter
Left Hand Free - alt-J
また明日(Alternate Version) - OGRE YOU A**HOLE
From the Dead - Shintaro Sakamooto
Basic - Declan McKenna
The Man's Not Me - Allbrook/Avery
In the Areoplane Over the Sea - Neutral Milk Hotel
I Want you (She's So Heavy) - The Beatles
Sunset Canyon - Foxwarren, Andy Shauf
Like Going Down Sideways - Cut Worms