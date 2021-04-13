In Your Arms - Sunbeam Sound Machine 

Maud Gone - Car Sea Headrest

Turns Blue - Naked Giants

Hanging from the Ceiling - The Velvetiens

Our Park By Night - Craft Spells

Lovefool - No Vacation

Jamz - SALES 

Best f Friends - Palma Violets

Rock N' Roll Mountain Troll - Miniature Tigers

Astral Man - The Nude Party

Watermelon Man - Herbie Hancock

Emma Blowgun's Last Stand - Beuleh

Keep Kool - Winona Forever

Young - Frankie Cosmos

Kids - Current Joys

Under My Thumb - The Rolling Stones

What You Run - Comforter

Left Hand Free - alt-J

また明日(Alternate Version) - OGRE YOU A**HOLE

From the Dead - Shintaro Sakamooto

Basic - Declan McKenna

The Man's Not Me - Allbrook/Avery

In the Areoplane Over the Sea - Neutral Milk Hotel

I Want you (She's So Heavy) - The Beatles

Sunset Canyon - Foxwarren, Andy Shauf

Like Going Down Sideways - Cut Worms

