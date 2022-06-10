The Degeneration Graphic

“Years have passed and still the hurt.

I can see you now, smiling as you pulled away.

I remember the letter wrinkled in my hand.

"I'll love you always" filled my eyes.”

Alkaline Trio - Metro (Originally Preformed by Berlin)

The Dickies – Paranoid (Originally Preformed by Black Sabbath)

Agent Orange – Miserlou (Originally Preformed by Dick Dale)

Agent Orange – Secret Agent Man (Originally Preformed by Johnny Rivers)

Ramones – Spiderman (Originally Television Show Theme by Paul Francis Webster and Bob Harris)

Ramones – Have You Ever Seen the Rain? (Originally Preformed by Creedence Clearwater Revival)

Ramones – California Sun (Originally Preformed by The Rivieras)

Ramones – Somebody to Love (Originally Preformed by Jefferson Airplane)

Joey Ramone – What a wonderful world (Originally Preformed by Louie Armstrong)

The Vandals – Sheena Is A Punk Rocker (Originally Preformed by Ramones)

The Vandals – Don’t Stop Me Now (Originally Preformed by Queen)

Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies – Rocket Man (Originally Preformed by Elton John)

Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies – Jolene (Originally Preformed by Dolly Parton)

Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies – The Times They Are A-Changin’ (Originally Preformed by Bob Dylan)

My Chemical Romance – Desolation Row (Originally Performed by Bob Dylan)

Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies – Heart of Glass (Originally Preformed by Blondie)

L7 – Hanging By The Telephone (Originally Performed by Blondie)

Siouxsie and The Banshees – The Passenger (Originally performed by Iggy Pop)

NOFX – Go Your Own Way (Originally Preformed by Fleetwood Mac)

Social Distortion – Ring of Fire (Originally Preformed by Johnny Cash)

Less Than Jake – Surrender (Originally Preformed by Cheap Trick)

No Use For A Name – Dream Police (Originally Performed by Cheap Trick)

The Suicide Machines – It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) (Originally Preformed by R.E.M.)

Reel Big Fish – Take On Me (Originally Preformed by a-ha)

Supersuckers – Hey Ya! (Originally Preformed by OutKast)

Green Jelly – Anarchy In The U.K. (Originally Preformed by Sex Pistols)

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – Pretty Vacant (Originally Preformed by Sex Pistols)

The Slits – I Heard It Through The Grapevine (Made Famous by Marvin Gaye)

The Damned – Help (Originally Preformed by The Beatles)

Voodoo Glow Skulls – Here Comes the Sun (Originally Preformed by The Beatles)

Dead Kennedys – Back in the USSR (Originally Preformed by The Beatles)

Dead Kennedys – Viva Las Vegas (Originally Preformed by Elvis Presley)   

We Are The Union – You’re Dead/ Vampire Ska (Originally Preformed by Norma Tanega)

New Found Glory – Never Ending Story Theme Song (Originally Performed by Limahl)

Amber Pacific – Video Killed The Radio Star (Originally Preformed by The Buggles)

Billy Talent – Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) (Originally Preformed by Buzzcocks)

Sugarcult – I Melt With You (Originally Preformed by Modern English)

