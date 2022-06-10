“Years have passed and still the hurt.
I can see you now, smiling as you pulled away.
I remember the letter wrinkled in my hand.
"I'll love you always" filled my eyes.”
Alkaline Trio - Metro (Originally Preformed by Berlin)
The Dickies – Paranoid (Originally Preformed by Black Sabbath)
Agent Orange – Miserlou (Originally Preformed by Dick Dale)
Agent Orange – Secret Agent Man (Originally Preformed by Johnny Rivers)
Ramones – Spiderman (Originally Television Show Theme by Paul Francis Webster and Bob Harris)
Ramones – Have You Ever Seen the Rain? (Originally Preformed by Creedence Clearwater Revival)
Ramones – California Sun (Originally Preformed by The Rivieras)
Ramones – Somebody to Love (Originally Preformed by Jefferson Airplane)
Joey Ramone – What a wonderful world (Originally Preformed by Louie Armstrong)
The Vandals – Sheena Is A Punk Rocker (Originally Preformed by Ramones)
The Vandals – Don’t Stop Me Now (Originally Preformed by Queen)
Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies – Rocket Man (Originally Preformed by Elton John)
Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies – Jolene (Originally Preformed by Dolly Parton)
Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies – The Times They Are A-Changin’ (Originally Preformed by Bob Dylan)
My Chemical Romance – Desolation Row (Originally Performed by Bob Dylan)
Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies – Heart of Glass (Originally Preformed by Blondie)
L7 – Hanging By The Telephone (Originally Performed by Blondie)
Siouxsie and The Banshees – The Passenger (Originally performed by Iggy Pop)
NOFX – Go Your Own Way (Originally Preformed by Fleetwood Mac)
Social Distortion – Ring of Fire (Originally Preformed by Johnny Cash)
Less Than Jake – Surrender (Originally Preformed by Cheap Trick)
No Use For A Name – Dream Police (Originally Performed by Cheap Trick)
The Suicide Machines – It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) (Originally Preformed by R.E.M.)
Reel Big Fish – Take On Me (Originally Preformed by a-ha)
Supersuckers – Hey Ya! (Originally Preformed by OutKast)
Green Jelly – Anarchy In The U.K. (Originally Preformed by Sex Pistols)
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – Pretty Vacant (Originally Preformed by Sex Pistols)
The Slits – I Heard It Through The Grapevine (Made Famous by Marvin Gaye)
The Damned – Help (Originally Preformed by The Beatles)
Voodoo Glow Skulls – Here Comes the Sun (Originally Preformed by The Beatles)
Dead Kennedys – Back in the USSR (Originally Preformed by The Beatles)
Dead Kennedys – Viva Las Vegas (Originally Preformed by Elvis Presley)
We Are The Union – You’re Dead/ Vampire Ska (Originally Preformed by Norma Tanega)
New Found Glory – Never Ending Story Theme Song (Originally Performed by Limahl)
Amber Pacific – Video Killed The Radio Star (Originally Preformed by The Buggles)
Billy Talent – Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) (Originally Preformed by Buzzcocks)
Sugarcult – I Melt With You (Originally Preformed by Modern English)