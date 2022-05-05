Ready to enter the underground? Welcome to all kids of the black hole, punk rockers, and moon stompers to The Degeneration, KLSU’s own personal slice of the Punk Rock Pie. Tune in with Vertigo on Thursdays from 9 to 11 PM with the sounds of Adolescents, Dead Kennedys, Sex Pistols, Black Flag, and so much more. And always remember, on 91.1 KLSU Baton Rouge noise is for heroes.

