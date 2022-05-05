Ready to enter the underground? Welcome to all kids of the black hole, punk rockers, and moon stompers to The Degeneration, KLSU’s own personal slice of the Punk Rock Pie. Tune in with Vertigo on Thursdays from 9 to 11 PM with the sounds of Adolescents, Dead Kennedys, Sex Pistols, Black Flag, and so much more. And always remember, on 91.1 KLSU Baton Rouge noise is for heroes.
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Spring Living Guide 2022
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 68°
- Heat Index: 68°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 68°
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:17:07 AM
- Sunset: 07:46:01 PM
- Dew Point: 65°
- Visibility: 3 mi
Today
Thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming sunny late. High 88F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 91F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, New Orleans...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, MAY 24... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Tuesday, May 24. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 49.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Thursday was 49.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling Wednesday, June 01. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 48.8 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 06:17:57 AM
Sunset: 07:45:21 PM
Humidity: 97%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Chance of Rain: 61%
Sunrise: 06:17:07 AM
Sunset: 07:46:01 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: W @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:16:19 AM
Sunset: 07:46:42 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:15:32 AM
Sunset: 07:47:22 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:14:46 AM
Sunset: 07:48:02 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:14:01 AM
Sunset: 07:48:42 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:13:18 AM
Sunset: 07:49:22 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: WNW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.