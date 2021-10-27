Let's get lost and explore the oddities and strange world of The Enchanted Forest! On our adventures, you can find an array of earthy, mystic, and whimsical playgrounds of enchanting tunes. This show features sounds from all over the forest, so you know our journey will never get dull. We will tour the realms of genres ranging from ambient to classic folk to library music and so much more. Come scout out the song of the fae, nymphs, and pixies.

