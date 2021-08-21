Love local music? Unfamiliar with the scene? Tune in to The Gig each Saturday from 3-5pm to hear Louisiana’s freshest tunes. Your host, Magenta, will be walking you through all types of contemporary local music, including alt-rock, hip-hop, and mopevvave. Some local artists will be featured on the show as well, so be sure to listen in and hear what’s good in your neighborhood.

Load comments