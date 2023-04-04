After the historic end to the LSU women's season, there was much to be said about the remarkable win.
"I've been to a number of Final Four championships, but this has been the most intense atmosphere," said SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey.
Former LSU alumni Jailin Cherry and Khayla Pointer were ecstatic for their former teammates and coaches after the win.
"They did it for LSU and for all of those who couldn't do it. I love LSU, I love Kim, we bleed purple and gold here," said Cherry.
"Nothing but happiness for the girls and just love. I'm so happy for this program. I'm proud to say that I'm from LSU," said Pointer.
Angel Reese's mother, also named Angel Reese, displays her excitement for the LSU women's basketball community. "Words can't describe it. I'm so happy for Angel and the way they embrace her; I'm happy for the team and just excited," said Reese.
"In two years back home in Texas cutting down nets, National Champions. It's unbelievable," said Assistant Director of Operations, Joe Schwartz.
"People can talk about that cupcake schedule, but that ring cupcake is going to taste real good in a couple of months," Schwartz also said in reaction to the win.
"It's indescribable. The day we made the Final Four was the day we eulogized my mom last year. SO for us to make it during the time of year she loved where she put it all in our hands, it's amazing," said by Assistant Director for Operations and Recruiting, Chante' Crutchfield.
Finally, LSU President, William Tate had a vocal reaction to the win on Sunday. "What happened here is one of the most special things that I've ever seen in athletics. A team that no one counted on. Every single blog voted against us, quote on quote, we're playing 'America's Team.'
"America's Team is in Louisiana and they're the national champions. LSU Tigers!" exclaimed Tate.